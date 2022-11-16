Citigroup Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $70.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

