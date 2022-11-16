Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.82) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.12) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
See Also
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.