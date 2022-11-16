CL King Boosts J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target to $180.00

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CL King from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.49.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after buying an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

