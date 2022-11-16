Clarius Group LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.