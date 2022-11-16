Clarius Group LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.8 %

MCO opened at $298.74 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

