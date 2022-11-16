Clarius Group LLC Acquires 70 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $503.02 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average of $440.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

