Clarius Group LLC Buys 262 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

