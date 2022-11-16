Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $282,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

APD opened at $294.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $309.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.