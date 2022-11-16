Clarius Group LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

