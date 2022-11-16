Clarius Group LLC Has $619,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

