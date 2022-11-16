Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $57,084,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,151,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

