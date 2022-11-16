Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,052.18

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,052.18 ($35.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,070 ($36.08). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,040 ($35.72), with a volume of 23,585 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,380 ($39.72) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,751.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,047.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £893.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

In other Clarkson news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,691 ($31.62) per share, with a total value of £107,640 ($126,486.49).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

