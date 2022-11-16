Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Down 0.1%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Class Acceleration Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $245,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Class Acceleration by 18.6% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Class Acceleration by 53.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the third quarter worth about $575,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Class Acceleration Company Profile
Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.
