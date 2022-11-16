Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00. Approximately 4,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 460,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

