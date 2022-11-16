ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.68 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
