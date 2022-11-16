CMC Markets plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CMCX traded down GBX 36.30 ($0.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 231.70 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 840,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,186. The company has a market capitalization of £648.33 million and a PE ratio of 971.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.50 ($3.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.11) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Markets Company Profile

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £297.84 ($349.99). In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 120 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £300 ($352.53). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 136 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($349.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 388 shares of company stock valued at $89,616.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also

