CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 93,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 226,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

