CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

