CNB Bank Acquires New Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

CNB Bank bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.