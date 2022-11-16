CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

