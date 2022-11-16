CNB Bank Buys New Shares in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:FCLD)

CNB Bank bought a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:FCLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 1,303.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA FCLD opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $30.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.
