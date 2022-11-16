CNB Bank Invests $27,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,454,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 119.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

