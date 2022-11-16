CNB Bank Invests $36,000 in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FDRV)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FDRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank owned 1.00% of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

