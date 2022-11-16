CNB Bank Invests $56,000 in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ARR stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.09%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

