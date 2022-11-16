CNB Bank Makes New $52,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after buying an additional 226,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

