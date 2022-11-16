CNB Bank Makes New $82,000 Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after buying an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 41.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,295 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

