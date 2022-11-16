Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 530,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 284,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,797. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

