Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Codexis Trading Up 5.3 %
CDXS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 492,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,261. The firm has a market cap of $446.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 926,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 15.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Codexis by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.