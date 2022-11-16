Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

CDXS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 492,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,261. The firm has a market cap of $446.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 926,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 15.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Codexis by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

