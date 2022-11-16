Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

CDE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 157,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.52. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.