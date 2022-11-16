Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS: CGEAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – Cogeco Communications was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/31/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Cogeco Communications was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00.

10/20/2022 – Cogeco Communications was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$96.00.

10/11/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00.

10/7/2022 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$100.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF remained flat at $55.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.