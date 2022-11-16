Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $58.72 million and $49.72 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.17 or 0.01644710 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013056 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00047254 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00049933 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.51 or 0.01737069 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

