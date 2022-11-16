Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CL opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.