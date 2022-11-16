Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is Origin Asset Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 0.2% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,222,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,766. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $125.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,869 shares of company stock worth $8,312,571. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.