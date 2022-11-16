Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Update

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. 134,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

