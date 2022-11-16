Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

