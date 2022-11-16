Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

TXN stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

