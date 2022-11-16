Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $158.69. 51,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

