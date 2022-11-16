Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.7 %

AMAT traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. 451,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

