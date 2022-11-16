Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

MCHP traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 170,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.