Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

INTC stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

