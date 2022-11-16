Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 32.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 321,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 121,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,378. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

