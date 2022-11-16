Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 353 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Allstate by 7.4% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $818,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $5,071,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 261,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,354. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

