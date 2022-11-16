Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 217 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Shares of MU stock traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. 1,076,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,805,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

