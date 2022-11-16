Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 437 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 9.2% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 658.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 980,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,006,000 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. 183,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.