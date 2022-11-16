Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 58,898 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 115,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,402. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

