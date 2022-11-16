Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.83. 75,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

