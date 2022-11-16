Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.96. 898,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

