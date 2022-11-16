Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) PT Raised to $9.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

CMPX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 157,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,140. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $567.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.