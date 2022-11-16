Concordium Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Concordium has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $676,823.61 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Concordium has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,448,617,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,292,649 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

