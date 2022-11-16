ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

